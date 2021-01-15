Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Down 64.0% in December

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPKKY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 12,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

