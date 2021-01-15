Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) (CVE:SAY) Trading Down 15.4%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) (CVE:SAY)’s stock price fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,369,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,547,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$10.30 million and a PE ratio of -13.00.

Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) Company Profile (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

