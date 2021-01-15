Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.96.

CVE:SDE traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.77. 148,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.11. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.60 million. Analysts expect that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

