SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Increased by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.13. 16,159,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,918,348. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.63 and its 200-day moving average is $176.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

