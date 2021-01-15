SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.10

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.10 and last traded at $134.10, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.48.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMF. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GMF)

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

