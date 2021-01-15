Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,048 ($39.82) on Wednesday. Spectris plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,154 ($41.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,853.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,637.21. The firm has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.40.

Get Spectris plc (SXS.L) alerts:

Spectris plc (SXS.L) Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris plc (SXS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris plc (SXS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.