SPINDLE (SPD) Trading Down 17.6% This Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $318,423.73 and approximately $539.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,265.31 or 1.00565861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00342945 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.22 or 0.00548161 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00149378 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002083 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00028577 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002434 BTC.

SPINDLE Token Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

