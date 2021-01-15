Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.73. 4,718,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 4,477,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 140166 upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

