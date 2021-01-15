Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,110,000 after buying an additional 1,234,428 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

NYSE:SRC opened at $37.70 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.