Square, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Square in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQ. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. 140166 lifted their price target on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.39.

SQ stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.97. The stock had a trading volume of 204,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.63. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The stock has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.47 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Square by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,163,655 shares of company stock worth $241,017,093. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

