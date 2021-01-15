Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $304.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an average rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.39.

Shares of Square stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.75. 7,026,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,475,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.90 and its 200 day moving average is $171.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.45 and a beta of 2.68. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total transaction of $1,139,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,163,655 shares of company stock worth $241,017,093 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 229,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

