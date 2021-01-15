SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SSAAY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Danske downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

SSAAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 158. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

