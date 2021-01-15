SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. SSE has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

