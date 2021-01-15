S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

STBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.65. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 121.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.