St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:STBMY opened at $8.52 on Friday. St Barbara has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

