STAG Industrial, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for STAG Industrial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STAG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of STAG opened at $30.40 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.