STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 32.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.