Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

SLFPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.46. 1,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.23. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

