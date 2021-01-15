Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target increased by CIBC from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Stantec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of STN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1186 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Stantec by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after buying an additional 459,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stantec by 102.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 223,554 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Stantec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stantec by 78.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Stantec by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 112,434 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

