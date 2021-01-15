Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,754 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 31,550 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $101.67. 47,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,660. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

