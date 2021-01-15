Starbucks Co. (SBUX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 5th

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the coffee company on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

Starbucks has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

