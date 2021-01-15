State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,938,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 387,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 193,160 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 159,954 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 143,739 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,294,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.05 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

