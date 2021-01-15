State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 229.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 136.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT stock opened at $162.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.47. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $169.77. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $281,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,443,316.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.