State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,644 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $56,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $189,833.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.