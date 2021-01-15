State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 17,317 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,813 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 17,317 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of R1 RCM worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 138.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 58,927 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 19.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 160,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2,049.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,138 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 122,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth about $2,776,000.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 257.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.