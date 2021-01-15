Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.55. 525,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 412,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

