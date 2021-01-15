StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.52

Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.93. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 97,939 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.21 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities research analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the period. StealthGas accounts for 2.2% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned 2.58% of StealthGas worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

