Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

STXS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,928. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 573.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 98,983 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 38.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 61,293 shares during the last quarter.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

