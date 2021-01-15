Steve Rifai Sells 2,000 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steve Rifai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stamps.com alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00.

NASDAQ:STMP traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.22. The stock had a trading volume of 235,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,187. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.92 and its 200 day moving average is $226.32. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,143,000 after buying an additional 42,105 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,363,000 after buying an additional 501,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 191,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.80.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.