Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of SF opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,394,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

