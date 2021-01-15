Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MASS stock traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $59.64. 2,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,643. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

In other news, VP Michael S. Turner acquired 5,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch acquired 300,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,000.

About 908 Devices

There is no company description available for 908 Devices Inc.

