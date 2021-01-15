Stipend Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $312,406.67 and $151.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,895.81 or 1.00327498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.59 or 0.00342630 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.96 or 0.00556094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00151104 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002102 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00028738 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

