Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Shares Gap Down to $34.00

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $32.50. Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 1,305,926 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £201.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.90.

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) Company Profile (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

