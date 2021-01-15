Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Invesco Call Options (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 30,716 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 590% compared to the average daily volume of 4,451 call options.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.89. 85,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,975. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 29.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

