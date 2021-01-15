Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Snap-on Put Options (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,065 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,872% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $170.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,449 shares of company stock worth $13,842,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 6,660.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

