Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 31,060 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,395% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,077 put options.

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.58. 5,915,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,287. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.76 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist increased their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.91.

In other The Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,811,000 after buying an additional 447,029 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,688,000 after buying an additional 1,136,473 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Macerich by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 815,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Macerich by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Macerich by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 189,529 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

