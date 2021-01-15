STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of STORE Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $30.77. 28,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 88.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,785 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 9.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 84.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,154,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 985,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,271,000 after acquiring an additional 415,723 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 197.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 208,746 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

