StormX Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.12 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One StormX token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $21.12 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00414656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00040093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.81 or 0.04053324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013832 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (STMX) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,566,788,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,882,689,848 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling StormX

StormX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

