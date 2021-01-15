Strategic Wealth Designers Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,774,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 345.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 40,605 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 721.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$25.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,967. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

