Strategic Wealth Designers Invests $1.17 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. NIKE accounts for about 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,066. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

