Strategic Wealth Designers Invests $241,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,884. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.