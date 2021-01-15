Strategic Wealth Designers Invests $9.10 Million in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 285,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 7.6% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 484.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,663,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,352 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,377,000. Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 1,944,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after buying an additional 661,749 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 359.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 561,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 439,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,679,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after buying an additional 309,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,503. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.

