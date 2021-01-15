Strategic Wealth Designers Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,943.0% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 123,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 117,882 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.15.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.04. 141,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.27. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.