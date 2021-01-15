Strategic Wealth Designers Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,452,000. Mirova grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $226.20. 39,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

