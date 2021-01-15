Strategic Wealth Designers Takes $319,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Pfizer by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. 700,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,117,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $203.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

