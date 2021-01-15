Strategic Wealth Designers Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.85. The company had a trading volume of 248,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. The stock has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

