Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Gap Up to $23.70

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.70, but opened at $26.34. Stride shares last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 20,331 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Stride alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $972.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.56 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stride news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 107.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 417.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.