Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €97.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €97.00 ($114.12) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.47 ($91.14).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) stock opened at €72.35 ($85.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €77.50 and its 200-day moving average is €67.85. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

