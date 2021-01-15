Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.90

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.90 and traded as high as $23.70. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 10,285 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,413 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,071.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 417,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,959.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 3,757 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $80,324.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 416,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,898,099.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,927 shares of company stock worth $191,007 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter worth $352,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.