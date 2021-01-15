Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 256716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

